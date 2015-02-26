JUST IN
12 ways travelling in Indian Railways will be more comfortable

Now passengers can book tickets 4 months in advance

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has sharply raised fund allocation to better passenger amenities, to 67%. Business Standard takes a look at ways in which travelling in trains could become more comfortable for passengers:

CONSUMER FOCUS

  • Ticket booking: To be opened 120 days before date of travel
  • Operation 5 minutes: Launched to facilitate rail ticket booking in five minutes for unreserved passengers
  • Bed linen: IRCTC portal to book disposable linen in all trains
  • Grievance redressal: Mobile application soon to register complaints; toll-free number 182 launched for security-related complaints
  • Mobile charging: Units to be provided in general compartments, too
  • Cleanliness: A new department for cleanliness of stations and trains se be set up under ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’; new toilets to be built at 650 additional stations
  • Wi-fi: Service to be available at all Category A and B stations
  • EMUs: Air-conditioned electrical multiple units for Mumbai
  • Health and ease: Online booking for wheelchairs for senior citizens; TTEs to assist senior citizens, differently abled and pregnant women in getting lower berths
  • Lockers: Facility of self-operated lockers to be available at stations
First Published: Thu, February 26 2015. 13:58 IST

