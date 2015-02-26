12 ways travelling in Indian Railways will be more comfortable

CONSUMER FOCUS
- Ticket booking: To be opened 120 days before date of travel
- Operation 5 minutes: Launched to facilitate rail ticket booking in five minutes for unreserved passengers
- Bed linen: IRCTC portal to book disposable linen in all trains
- Grievance redressal: Mobile application soon to register complaints; toll-free number 182 launched for security-related complaints
- Mobile charging: Units to be provided in general compartments, too
- Cleanliness: A new department for cleanliness of stations and trains se be set up under ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’; new toilets to be built at 650 additional stations
- Wi-fi: Service to be available at all Category A and B stations
- EMUs: Air-conditioned electrical multiple units for Mumbai
- Health and ease: Online booking for wheelchairs for senior citizens; TTEs to assist senior citizens, differently abled and pregnant women in getting lower berths
- Lockers: Facility of self-operated lockers to be available at stations
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU