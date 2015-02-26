12 ways travelling in Indian Railways will be more comfortable

Railway Minister has sharply raised fund allocation to better passenger amenities, to 67%. Business Standard takes a look at ways in which travelling in trains could become more comfortable for passengers:



CONSUMER FOCUS

Ticket booking: To be opened 120 days before date of travel

Operation 5 minutes: Launched to facilitate rail ticket booking in five minutes for unreserved passengers

Bed linen: portal to book disposable linen in all trains

portal to book disposable linen in all trains Grievance redressal: Mobile application soon to register complaints; toll-free number 182 launched for security-related complaints

Mobile charging: Units to be provided in general compartments, too

Cleanliness: A new department for cleanliness of stations and trains se be set up under ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’; new toilets to be built at 650 additional stations

Wi-fi: Service to be available at all Category A and B stations

EMUs: Air-conditioned electrical multiple units for Mumbai

Health and ease: Online booking for wheelchairs for senior citizens; TTEs to assist senior citizens, differently abled and pregnant women in getting lower berths