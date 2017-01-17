TRENDING ON BS
Railways' 'Mission 41K' to save energy worth Rs 41,000 cr
A K Bhattacharya: Wanted a post-demonetisation Budget

Assuming the note ban impact has been fully contained may be ignoring what truly needs to be done

A K Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

A K Bhattacharya Make no mistake about it. The Union Budget for 2017-18, to be presented in less than a fortnight from today, should be primarily judged in the context of what the government needs to do in the aftermath of demonetisation that was ordered on November 8. To believe that the impact of demonetisation has by and large been contained and the economy is bouncing back, recovering from the early shocks, may well tantamount to ignoring the larger and more substantive agenda for action on what needs to be done through the forthcoming Budget. One of the original objectives of ...

