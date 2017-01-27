A look back at Budget 2016: Status check on FM Jaitley's key announcements

As Budget 2017 nears, Business Standard brings you a status check on Budget 2016's announcements

As the finance minister gears up to present the Union Budget for the next financial year, Business Standard scans the 2016-17 Budget speech for a status check on key announcements made last Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for various sectors and assesses how much has been achieved. Rural sector: Building roads falls far short of target For ensuring adequate transport infrastructure in rural areas of the country, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana received a much higher allocation of Rs 19,000 crore in 2016-17. However, against a target of 48,812 km ...

BS Reporters