A look back at Budget 2016: Status check on FM Jaitley's key announcements

As the finance minister gears up to present the Union Budget for the next financial year, Business Standard scans the 2016-17 Budget speech for a status check on key announcements made last Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for various sectors and assesses how much has been achieved. Rural sector: Building roads falls far short of target For ensuring adequate transport infrastructure in rural areas of the country, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana received a much higher allocation of Rs 19,000 crore in 2016-17. However, against a target of 48,812 km ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?