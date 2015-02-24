JUST IN
A SNAPSHOT OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY

Ahead of the Union Budget for 2015-16, to be presented on February 28, Business Standard looks at how India's key economic indicators have moved since 2010-11

A key challenge before the central government is increasing its tax revenue by widening the tax base. At present, only 3 million individuals pay income tax, a fact that has remained unchanged for years. And, on expenditure side, experts contend that greater public spending is required to kickstart the investment cycle.

How the government increases public investment in infrastructure while sticking to the path of fiscal consolidation will be keenly watched. Ahead of the Union Budget for 2015-16, to be presented on February 28, Business Standard looks at how India's key economic indicators have moved since 2010-11
Notes: * RE: Revised estimates * BE: Budget estimates
* GDP for 2014-15 has been projected at Rs 1,28,76,653 crore (BE), assuming 13.4% growth over 2013-14 advance estimates of Rs 1,13,55,073 crore released by the Central Statistics Office * Individual items might not add up to the totals because of rounding off * Total non-Plan expenditure includes total capital non-Plan expenditure and revenue expenditure on grants to states, UTs, police and social services * Total non-Plan expenditure excludes expenditure matched by receipts, and discharge of all Treasury Bills, discharge of Cash Management Bills, discharge of ways and means

