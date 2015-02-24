A SNAPSHOT OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY

A key challenge before the central government is increasing its tax revenue by widening the tax base. At present, only 3 million individuals pay income tax, a fact that has remained unchanged for years. And, on expenditure side, experts contend that greater public spending is required to kickstart the investment cycle.How the government increases public investment in infrastructure while sticking to the path of fiscal consolidation will be keenly watched. Ahead of the Union for 2015-16, to be presented on February 28, Business Standard looks at how India's key economic indicators have moved since 2010-11