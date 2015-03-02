A steady budget from Modi-Jaitley combine

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
presented a steady budget
for financial year 2015-16, and projected a fiscal deficit of 3.9% for the financial year 2015-16.
While revenue receipts for the government are likely to increase only marginally to Rs 11,41,575 crore from Rs 11,26,294 crore in 2014-15, total expenditure is likely to go up 5.7% to Rs 17,77,477 crore from Rs 16,81,158 crore.
Plan expenditure, which boosts assets and creates jobs, will decline marginally to Rs 4,65,277 crore from Rs 4,67,934 crore.
Defence expenditure will increase 10.95% to Rs 2,46,727 crore from an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,22,370 crore in 2014-15.
Swachh Bharat Mission, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be allocated funds from a proposed 2% cess on all or certain services to be decided at a later date.
Infrastructure spending is likely to be increased by Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year.
Category
|
2012-13
|
2013-14
|
2014-15 (Revised)
|
2015-16 (Budget)
|
Revenue Receipts
|
879232
|
1014724
|
1126294
|
1141575
|
Capital Receipts
|
531140
|
544723
|
554864
|
635902
|
Non-plan Expenditure
|
996747
|
1106120
|
1213224
|
1312200
|
Plan Expenditure
|
413625
|
453327
|
467934
|
465277
|
Fiscal Deficit
|
490190 (4.8%)
|
502858 (4.4%)
|
512628 (4.1%)
|
555649 (3.9%)
Source: Budget 2015; figures in Rs crore; fiscal deficit is as % of GDP
Health, education, women welfare and tribal upliftment also found mention in the Finance Minister’s speech.
Budget
2014-15 had estimated a revenue loss of Rs 22,200 crore due to direct tax exemptions and a gain of Rs 7,525 crore due to changes in indirect taxes – a net loss of Rs 14,675 crore.
This time, sops for direct taxes can lead to revenue loss of Rs 8,315 crore and a gain of Rs 23,383 crore due to modifications in indirect taxes – a net gain of Rs 15,068 crore.
