JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy
Business Standard

A steady budget from Modi-Jaitley combine

Infrastructure spending is likely to be increased by Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year

IndiaSpend Team| Indiaspend.org 

Arun Jaitley, Budget
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Jayan Sinha leaves for Parliament to present the annual budget 2015-16 from his office at North Block in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented a steady budget for financial year 2015-16, and projected a fiscal deficit of 3.9% for the financial year 2015-16.

While revenue receipts for the government are likely to increase only marginally to Rs 11,41,575 crore from Rs 11,26,294 crore in 2014-15, total expenditure is likely to go up 5.7% to Rs 17,77,477 crore from Rs 16,81,158 crore.

Plan expenditure, which boosts assets and creates jobs, will decline marginally to Rs 4,65,277 crore from Rs 4,67,934 crore.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

Defence expenditure will increase 10.95% to Rs 2,46,727 crore from an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,22,370 crore in 2014-15.

Swachh Bharat Mission, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be allocated funds from a proposed 2% cess on all or certain services to be decided at a later date.

Infrastructure spending is likely to be increased by Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year.

Category 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 (Revised) 2015-16 (Budget)
Revenue Receipts 879232 1014724 1126294 1141575
Capital Receipts 531140 544723 554864 635902
Non-plan Expenditure 996747 1106120 1213224 1312200
Plan Expenditure 413625 453327 467934 465277
Fiscal Deficit 490190 (4.8%) 502858 (4.4%) 512628 (4.1%) 555649 (3.9%)

Source: Budget 2015; figures in Rs crore; fiscal deficit is as % of GDP


Health, education, women welfare and tribal upliftment  also found mention in the Finance Minister’s speech.

Budget 2014-15 had estimated a revenue loss of Rs 22,200 crore due to direct tax exemptions and a gain of Rs 7,525 crore due to changes in indirect taxes – a net loss of Rs 14,675 crore.

This time, sops for direct taxes can lead to revenue loss of Rs 8,315 crore and a gain of Rs 23,383 crore due to modifications in indirect taxes – a net gain of Rs 15,068 crore.
Indiaspend.org is a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit  

First Published: Mon, March 02 2015. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements