A steady budget from Modi-Jaitley combine

Finance Minister presented a steady for financial year 2015-16, and projected a fiscal deficit of 3.9% for the financial year 2015-16.

While revenue receipts for the government are likely to increase only marginally to Rs 11,41,575 crore from Rs 11,26,294 crore in 2014-15, total expenditure is likely to go up 5.7% to Rs 17,77,477 crore from Rs 16,81,158 crore.

Plan expenditure, which boosts assets and creates jobs, will decline marginally to Rs 4,65,277 crore from Rs 4,67,934 crore.

Defence expenditure will increase 10.95% to Rs 2,46,727 crore from an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,22,370 crore in 2014-15.

Swachh Bharat Mission, a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be allocated funds from a proposed 2% cess on all or certain services to be decided at a later date.

Infrastructure spending is likely to be increased by Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year.