Ajit Gulabchand: Budget 2017-18: A well thought-out exercise

Budget is devoid of any Big Bang reforms or negative surprises

This Budget is a well thought-out exercise and showcases government's sustained efforts to ensure fiscal consolidation, spur growth and create more jobs. Most importantly, though the Budget is devoid of any Big Bang reforms or negative surprises, which the industry feared, it clearly demonstrates the continuance of the government's stated policies. The substantive enhancement in the capital expenditure is a step in right direction. It exemplifies that the government is aware of slowing of the economy and serious about steps needed to spur the growth. The Budget ...

