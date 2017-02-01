Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Opinion

My Budget: Kanu Behl

Govt refuses to bite the bullet
Business Standard

Akash Prakash: No news is good news

Markets were braced for bad news hence the rally

Akash Prakash 

Akash Prakash When considering the Budget for FY18, the first thought which comes to mind is that while not very ambitious, thankfully the finance minister did nothing negative which could sour sentiment. There was no lurch towards anti-rich policies, or signs of the class warfare present in some of the recent speeches of the prime minister. We have no change in the long-term capital gains tax regime, no wealth tax, global tax, no estate duty etc. For a while it seemed that we were back to the 1970s and that being wealthy was seen as a crime. That rhetoric has thankfully been put into cold storage with ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Akash Prakash: No news is good news

Markets were braced for bad news hence the rally

Markets were braced for bad news hence the rally When considering the Budget for FY18, the first thought which comes to mind is that while not very ambitious, thankfully the finance minister did nothing negative which could sour sentiment. There was no lurch towards anti-rich policies, or signs of the class warfare present in some of the recent speeches of the prime minister. We have no change in the long-term capital gains tax regime, no wealth tax, global tax, no estate duty etc. For a while it seemed that we were back to the 1970s and that being wealthy was seen as a crime. That rhetoric has thankfully been put into cold storage with ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Akash Prakash: No news is good news

Markets were braced for bad news hence the rally

When considering the Budget for FY18, the first thought which comes to mind is that while not very ambitious, thankfully the finance minister did nothing negative which could sour sentiment. There was no lurch towards anti-rich policies, or signs of the class warfare present in some of the recent speeches of the prime minister. We have no change in the long-term capital gains tax regime, no wealth tax, global tax, no estate duty etc. For a while it seemed that we were back to the 1970s and that being wealthy was seen as a crime. That rhetoric has thankfully been put into cold storage with ...

image
Business Standard
177 22