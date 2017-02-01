Ananth Narayanan: A big leap towards digital India

Budget 2017 is focused on bringing growth back to the economy after demonetisation. While there is no specific focus on the e-commerce sector, the overall thrust on a digital economy will enable the industry to flourish. The measures to boost consumer spending in the long term such as tax exempted income limit increased to Rs 3 lakh and no increase in service tax are a welcome move for the e-commerce industry. There are a few specific takeaways which can be spotted in the Budget for the start-up ecosystem, which is largely in the digital domain. For example, start-ups can ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?