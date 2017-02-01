Ananth Narayanan: A big leap towards digital India

Budget 2017 is focused on bringing growth back to the economy after demonetisation

Budget 2017 is focused on bringing growth back to the economy after demonetisation

Budget 2017 is focused on bringing growth back to the economy after demonetisation. While there is no specific focus on the e-commerce sector, the overall thrust on a digital economy will enable the industry to flourish. The measures to boost consumer spending in the long term such as tax exempted income limit increased to Rs 3 lakh and no increase in service tax are a welcome move for the e-commerce industry. There are a few specific takeaways which can be spotted in the Budget for the start-up ecosystem, which is largely in the digital domain. For example, start-ups can ...

Ananth Narayan