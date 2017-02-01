-
Jaitley met President Pranab Mukherjee in the morning and the latter gave his assent to the presentation of the Budget today.
Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017 https://t.co/BtQAlBf8Zz— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2017
There was uncertainity over the presentation of the Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed.
FM Arun Jaitley & his team called on #PresidentMukherjee this morning for the customary briefing on the Budget before presentation pic.twitter.com/ihi5VtKphI— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 1, 2017
In moving away from the tradition, there will be no separate Rail budget from this year, as it has been merged with the General Budget.
The government has advanced the date of Budget presentation so as to complete the entire process before the end of the financial year.
The first part of the Budget Session has been kept brief in view of ongoing Assembly polls in five states.
Later in the day, the Finance Minister will reply to questions by Twitterati on the budget proposals.
