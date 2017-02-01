Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2017-18 at 11 am on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.



Watch me live presenting the Union at 11 am, February 1, 2017 https://t.co/BtQAlBf8Zz — (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2017 Jaitley met President Pranab Mukherjee in the morning and the latter gave his assent to the presentation of the Budget today. "Watch me live presenting the Union at 11 am, February 1, 2017," Jaitley tweeted.

FM & his team called on #PresidentMukherjee this morning for the customary briefing on the Budget before presentation pic.twitter.com/ihi5VtKphI — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 1, 2017 There was uncertainity over the presentation of the Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed. There was uncertainity over the presentation of the Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital.