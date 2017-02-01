Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

IT shares extend fall; Infosys nears 52-week low
Business Standard

Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2017-18 at 11 am today

There was uncertainity over the presentation of Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader Ahamed

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2017-18 at 11 am on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

"Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017," Jaitley tweeted.
Jaitley met President Pranab Mukherjee in the morning and the latter gave his assent to the presentation of the Budget today.
There was uncertainity over the presentation of the Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital.

The MP from Kerala's Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

In moving away from the tradition, there will be no separate Rail budget from this year, as it has been merged with the General Budget.

The government has advanced the date of Budget presentation so as to complete the entire process before the end of the financial year.

The first part of the Budget Session has been kept brief in view of ongoing Assembly polls in five states.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister will reply to questions by Twitterati on the budget proposals.

READ MORE ON "BUDGET 2017"

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2017-18 at 11 am today

There was uncertainity over the presentation of Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader Ahamed

There was uncertainity over the presentation of Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader Ahamed
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2017-18 at 11 am on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

"Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017," Jaitley tweeted.
Jaitley met President Pranab Mukherjee in the morning and the latter gave his assent to the presentation of the Budget today.
There was uncertainity over the presentation of the Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital.

The MP from Kerala's Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

In moving away from the tradition, there will be no separate Rail budget from this year, as it has been merged with the General Budget.

The government has advanced the date of Budget presentation so as to complete the entire process before the end of the financial year.

The first part of the Budget Session has been kept brief in view of ongoing Assembly polls in five states.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister will reply to questions by Twitterati on the budget proposals.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2017-18 at 11 am today

There was uncertainity over the presentation of Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader Ahamed

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2017-18 at 11 am on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

"Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017," Jaitley tweeted.
Jaitley met President Pranab Mukherjee in the morning and the latter gave his assent to the presentation of the Budget today.
There was uncertainity over the presentation of the Budget over the demise of MP and IUML leader E Ahamed.

78-year-old Ahamed passed away in the wee hours on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital.

The MP from Kerala's Mallapuram suffered a cardiac arrest during the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

In moving away from the tradition, there will be no separate Rail budget from this year, as it has been merged with the General Budget.

The government has advanced the date of Budget presentation so as to complete the entire process before the end of the financial year.

The first part of the Budget Session has been kept brief in view of ongoing Assembly polls in five states.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister will reply to questions by Twitterati on the budget proposals.


image
Business Standard
177 22