Ashok Lahiri: FM keeps the excitement alive

The run-up to the Union Budget for 2017-18 had plenty going for it all the way. It had promised to integrate the Railway Budget, presented separately since 1924, with itself. It had planned to abolish the Plan-non-Plan classification of expenditure. And, it was scheduled to be presented in Parliament at the beginning rather than the end of February. After all the excitement, the Budget 2017-18 with some very positive messages, was quite encouraging. Take, for example, demonetisation. After the “pain” or inconvenience suffered because of the decision to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?