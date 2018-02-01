Badal on Budget 2018: More funds for food schemes will boost farm income

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Rural Development

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the allocation of food processing to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal from Rs 7.15 billion in this fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the government's decision to double ministry's budget allocation to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal will boost farmers income and generate million of new jobs.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the allocation of food processing to Rs 14 billion for next fiscal from Rs 7.15 billion in this fiscal.

The food processing sector is growing at 8 per cent, Jaitley said in his budget speech.


In another tweet, she welcomed the government's decision to increase farmers income by giving 1.5 times cost incurred to farmers as MSP.
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 13:54 IST

