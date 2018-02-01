Budget 2018: FM says govt doesn't consider crytocurrencies as legal tender

-
ALSO READLetters: Budget expectations Budget 2018: New bottoms-up mechanism for farm-gate marketing likely Budget 2018 may waive NOC to streamline transfer of stressed assets Increase social security pension in Budget 2018: Economists to Jaitley Budget 2018 might have Rs 740-bn allocation towards fertiliser subsidy
-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech stressed that the Government does not consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender, and will take measures to eradicate use of crytocurrencies for illegitimate activities.
"Cryptocurrency investors in India have to bear in mind that the government doesn't consider them legal tender," Jaitley announced in his Budget address.
He emphasised that the government will look to eradicate their usage for illegitimate activities, nothing about investing in them.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the current NDA government's fifth and arguably his toughest Budget with higher focus on addressing agriculture distress, creating jobs and boost growth.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU