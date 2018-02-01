You are here: Home » Budget » News » PSUs

Budget '18:Sebi may allow large corporate to float bonds for 1/4th of needs

The move is aimed at deepening the corporate bond market and encourage companies to tap this route for funds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said market regulator Sebi may consider mandating large corporates to use bond market to finance one-fourth of their funding needs.

Presenting the Union Budget 2018-19, Jaitley also said that some PSUs' assets will be monetised through the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) route.


Sebi has been taking a slew of measures to deepen the bond market. These include allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to invest in unlisted corporate debt securities as well as putting in place a new framework for consolidation in debt securities.

In its annual report, Sebi had said: "Developing a liquid and vibrant corporate bond market further is an important agenda for enhancing the role of the Indian securities market in channelising long-term finance. Sebi will work with all stakeholders for this.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 13:01 IST

