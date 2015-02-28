Budget 2015: Uniform bankruptcy code by 2015-2016

-
ALSO READBankruptcy panel proposes to assuage judiciary concerns regarding NCLT Bankruptcy panel proposes to assuage judiciary concerns regarding NCLT Letters: Bengal and bankruptcy Global pension giants queue up to tap India's cash-generating assets Centre to launch minimum pension scheme on September 30
This code would replace the Sick Industrial companies act (SICA) as well as the Board for Industrial and Finance reconstruction (BIFR) Act.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
The panel has started consulatations with various stake holders so as the liability of a failed venutre does not lie on one entity. Its first priority would be rehabilitation then winding up.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU