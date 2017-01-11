Budget 2017: Big infra push likely to counter demonetisation impact

FY18 capital outlay could be 12-14% higher than previous financial year

Budget 2017-18 is likely to give a massive push to infrastructure in terms of outlay and extra budgetary resources as the Narendra Modi government looks to boost economic growth following a global slowdown abroad and demonetisation at home. Senior government officials said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley might announce a third straight year of record capital spending and the capital outlay for the coming financial year could be 12-14 per cent higher than the 2016-17 Budget Estimates of Rs 2.47 lakh crore. That would put the 2017-18 capital expenditure at nearly Rs 2.8 lakh ...

Arup Roychoudhury