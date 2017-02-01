Budget 2017: Bonanza for farmers & agriculture, Rs 10 lakh crore allocated

Budget 2017: Finance Minister announced during Budget presentation on Wednesday, that total allocation for Agriculture and Farmers’ welfare will be enhanced to Rs 10 lakh crore.

With better monsoon, agriculture is expected to grow at 4.1%. Target for agricultural credit for 2017-18 is set at ten lakh crore, announced Arun Jaitley

Last year, the Narendra Modi government had stepped up allocation for Agriculture and Farmers’ to Rs 35,984 crore. Last year, too, the government had reoriented its interventions in the farm and non-farm sectors to double the income of the farmers by 2022.



MGNREGA should create productive asets to improve farm productivity, incomes. MNREGA allocation increased. Highest ever allocation for MNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore. Participation of women in MGNREGA up to 55%.



On health, the government proposes to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025. Two new AIIMS Hospitals to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat. Budget allocation for welfare of women and children under various ministries increased to Rs 1,84,632 crore.