Budget 2017: Bonanza for farmers & agriculture, Rs 10 lakh crore allocated

Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced during Budget presentation on Wednesday, that total allocation for Agriculture and Farmers’ welfare will be enhanced to Rs 10 lakh crore.
MGNREGA should create productive asets to improve farm productivity, incomes. MNREGA allocation increased. Highest ever allocation for MNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore. Participation of women in MGNREGA up to 55%.
On health, the government proposes to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025. Two new AIIMS Hospitals to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat. Budget allocation for welfare of women and children under various ministries increased to Rs 1,84,632 crore.
