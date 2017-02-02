Budget 2017:CMs' views

Nitish Kumar

Bihar

It seems sloganeering will continue. There is not much to show how the second green revolution will be taken forward. It will be in eastern India and Bihar has already launched its agriculture road map, but there is not much on offer for the state. We initiated reforms early, but budget has no road map.

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh

To provide relief to people who have given land for setting up of Amaravati, new capital of Andhra Pradesh, Arun Jaitley exempted them from capital gains tax on transfer of such land for development of the city. The capital tax gains will be exempted on owners as on June 2, 2014

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal

A controversial Budget, which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless, and actionless. Heartless. No road map for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility.

Taxpayers still have restrictions on withdrawals. And, where are the figures for demonetisation?

Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh

The centre has emphasised maximising the employment opportunities and has paid attention to the inclusion of poor section of society. Doubling the income of farmers in 5 years, providing road, power supply, safe drinking water and other facilities for rural population, should be Welcomed.

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra

Pathbreaking budget! Positive effect of demonetisation, the increase in capital expenditure by 25% will generate more jobs. Farmers, poor and vulnerable and the youth are the most benefitted. It is an inclusive and participative budget. About Rs 5 lakh crore allocation to infrastructur