Budget 2017: From cash ban to inflation - Jaitley's report card

Arun Jaitley is presenting Budget for the year 2017-2018. Here are some highlights of his speech

Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley is presenting Budget for the year 2017-2018. Here are some highlights of Jaitley's speech

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is presenting for the year 2017-2018. Here are some highlights of Jaitley's speech:



1. Spring is a season of optimism, says Jaitley, commenting on the fact that the is being presented on Basant Panchami



2. The Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money: FM



3. Uncertainty remains around global crude prices and U.S Fed monetary policy



4. Inflation has been controlled



5. Macroeconomic policy expected to be expansionary in certain large economies



6. Energising youth, to reap benefits of growth and employment: our focus, says FM



7. IMF estimates world GDP to grow at 3.1% in 2016 and 3.4% in 2017



8. We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money



9. There are positive signs, that point to a positive outlook for the next year



10. Demonetisation seeks to create a new normal wherein GDP will be cleaner and bigger says

BS Web Team