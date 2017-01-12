Budget 2017: Government likely to consider dole for jobless poor

A targeted dole of Rs 5,000 a year for each individual from the poorest sections of society could be introduced in 2017.

However, implementing such a scheme would require the to dig into funds which were meant for a host of subsidies such as food, health and fuel.

The benefit is planned as a substitute for the universal basic income, which reports suggested had been considered by the government.

As of now, it is not clear how the funds required for the scheme would be generated. Further, the is working on a monthly social security scheme meant for the unemployed from families, especially those below the poverty line. Under that scheme, the stipend works out to a little above Rs 416 a month.

While states such as Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have similar schemes, this will be a first by the Centre, reported the Hindustan Times.