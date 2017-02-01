Budget 2017 highlights Modi govt's agenda of transform, energise and clean

-
While presenting the Union Budget 2017-2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that India is now on the cusp of a massive digital revolution.
He said that earlier initiative of our Government to promote financial inclusion and the JAM trinity were important precursors to our current push for digital transactions. He hoped the BHIM app has launched would unleash the power of mobile phones.
Summing up the government's agenda, Jaitley stressed on 'TEC' - Transform, Energise, Clean. He said, "the approach is to spend more in rural areas, on infrastructure and poverty alleviation while maintaining fiscal prudence. Economic reforms will be continued promote higher investments and accelerate growth for the benefit of the poor and the underprivileged".
Transform - the quality of governance and quality of life
Energise - various sections of society, especially the youth and the vulnerable, and enable them to unleash their true potential; and
Clean - the country from the evils of corruption, black money and non-transparent political funding
