Finance Minster Arun Jaitley on Wednesday sought to give a rural and farmers thrust in his fourth with enhanced allocation for farm credit and a new mission to eradicate poverty, but finer details show that overall allocation for the and ministries havent’s seen a tangible increase.

The flagship MNREGA, for which the finance minister Jaitley announced a all-time allocation of Rs 48,000 crore in 2017-18, showed a Rs 500 crore increase from the Revised Estimate of 2016-17.

Overall, the ministry’s for 2017-18 has been pegged at Rs 41,855 crore which is an increase of less than 5 per cent from the revised estimate.

This too includes the component of interest subvention which has been pegged at Rs 15,000 crore for 2017-18, same as last year.

If this item is deducted from the allocation, the total allocation for the ministry is just around Rs 27,000 crore.

The ministry got an allocation of Rs 105,447.88 crore which is almost 9 per cent more than revised allocation of 2016-17. The social pensions programme got no increase in allocation and was pegged at Rs 9,500 crore.

In total Jaitley said that and rural sector has got a 24 per cent rise to Rs 187,000 crore

The farm credit target has been raised to Rs 10 lakh crore as against Rs 9 lakh crore in 2016-17 Estimates.

That apart will be given an extra Rs 4,000 to make computerize 6,300 functional primary societies to improve their lending power.

The marquee Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana would get extra sum along with target to increase the coverage to atleast 50 per cent of damaged area by 2019.

On rural areas, the finance minister announced a brand new Mission Antodaya to bring atleast 1 crore households out of in the next three years through an integrated approach monitored in 36 parameters.

However, no big allocation has been made for the same.

The target of constructing farm ponds through MGNREGA has also been revised while rural roads programme gets Rs 19,000 crore allocation, same as 2016-17 to connect all unconnected habitations by 2019.

The allocation under rural housing programme has also been raised to Rs 23,000 crore as against Rs 15,000 crore allocated in 2016-17 to meet the additional target of building 1.33 lakh houses by 2019.

The National Rural Drinking Water Programme is also being revamped to focus on arsenic hit areas.

Overall, as expected, the big idea behind the rural push seems to ensure completion of existing programmes of the government with extra funds before the next General Elections.