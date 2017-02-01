Benchmark indices were turned as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Union Budget for the year 2017-18.



Presenting the Union Budget, FM said that Sluggish growth has been replaced with high growth and demonetisation will lead to a higher GDP. He added that India's Current Account Deficit decreased from about 1% of GDP last year to 0.3% of GDP in first half of 2016-17. He also reiterated three big challenged for the current year oil prices, Fed policy, global protectionism.



At 12:01 pm, the S&P BSE was trading at 27,689, up 34 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,558, down 3 points.



In the broader market, BSE and BSE indices gained 0.3% each.



BSE Realty rose 1.5% as govt allocates a record Rs 3.96 lakh crore for infrastucture development. It also plans one crore houses for poor by 2019. Unitech, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and DLF rose between 1.7-3.3%.



Tractor, fertiliser stocks zoomed as govet raised target for agri credit raised to Rs 10,000 crore. Deepak Fertilisers, Chambal Fertisers and Escorts gained 4.5%, 2.6% and 1% respectively.



PSU Banks gained over 2% led by PNB, Bank of Baroda, and on hopes of capital infusion in the budget.



Pharma sector fell over 1% on BSE dragged by Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's.



SBI, ITC, and were the top movers on BSE while Lupin, TCS, and De Reddy's were the top losers.



IT index continued to fall on visa fears as H1B visa Bill to double minimum wages for H1B visa-holders was tabled in the US Congress. The development forced investors to sell IT stocks, dragging shares of Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and down. The BSE IT index was fell over 2% during the morning trade.



Meanwhile, Fiscal deficit in the first nine months of 2016-17 was announced at 93.9% of the Budget target as against 87.9% for the same period a year ago. The gap between expenditure and revenue for the entire fiscal, has been pegged at Rs 5.33 lakh crore, or 3.5% of the GDP, for the financial year 2016-17.



Economic Survey presented yesterday forecasted that FY17 growth could dip to as low as 6.5% before picking up in FY18 to between 6.75-7.5%. Arvind Subramanian, yesterday, advocated slashing personal income tax and accelerating cuts in corporate tax rates.



On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 532.88 crore, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 237.37 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

