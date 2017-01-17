Budget 2017 may roll out pilot of income transfer scheme

The government is unlikely to make any mega announcement on the nationwide roll-out of the much-debated basic income transfer scheme in the Budget. There could be a passing reference to a pilot in select districts. The Budget would be presented on February 1 this year. The Economic Survey, expected a day before, could devote an entire chapter to it, according to finance ministry officials. The Budget's focus is likely to be on the rural sector, with the highlight being the ranking of panchayats on 36 benchmarks to tailor future assistance. A universal income scheme ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?