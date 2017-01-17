Budget 2017 may roll out pilot of income transfer scheme

Economic Survey likely to have a chapter on it; Budget focus likely to be on rural sector, including ranking of panchayats

The government is unlikely to make any mega announcement on the nationwide roll-out of the much-debated basic income transfer scheme in the Budget. There could be a passing reference to a pilot in select districts. The Budget would be presented on February 1 this year. The Economic Survey, expected a day before, could devote an entire chapter to it, according to finance ministry officials. The Budget's focus is likely to be on the rural sector, with the highlight being the ranking of panchayats on 36 benchmarks to tailor future assistance. A universal income scheme ...

Arup Roychoudhury & Sanjeeb Mukherjee