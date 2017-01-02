TRENDING ON BS
Budget 2017 might increase funds to fight climate change impact on farming

Studies show per-hectare productivity of rice in the country might go down 4-10% in irrigated areas

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

With agriculture in the country facing numerous challenges because of uncertain weather, the Centre is expected to increase allocation to fight climate change in the Budget for 2017-18. The allotted funds could increase to about ~900 crore — nearly 45% more than current allocation. Senior officials said the allocation could be under various heads, spread across all three wings of the Ministry of Agriculture: Department of Agriculture, Indian Council of Agriculture Research and the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. The increased allocation could be ...

