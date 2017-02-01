Budget 2017: No shock cheers markets

Traders and investors were relieved that there were no negative surprises in the Budget. The Union Budget did not tinker with the holding period for availing long term capital gain tax (LTCG) on sale of listed securities and exempted category I and II foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from paying tax for indirect transfers, which resulted in a smart rally on the bourses.

The tenure to qualify for with respect to share sales of listed companies was expected to be increased to 24 months from the existing 12 months. While the tenure has not been changed, the Budget has amended section 10, clause 38 of the Finance Bill, 2017, which will make any off-market share purchases where STT is not paid and the holding period is one year, liable for a flat tax of 10 per cent. All transactions post-October 1, 2004 and where the sale is made after April 1, 2017 will be liable for the 10 per cent tax. Currently, tax on long term capital gains on these transactions is zero.

“ exemption will be available only if STT is paid both at the time of acquisition and divestment,” said Amrish Shah, executive director, Tax & Regulatory Services, EY India. This will include, for instance, shares acquired in a private company, which has got listed subsequently, where divestment post listing is through a stock exchange or listed shares acquired off market in private deal but sold on the exchange.

Category I and II will now be exempt from being taxed for offshore asset sales whose underlying securities are Indian. The announcement comes a month after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) put its controversial 2012 circular in abeyance. Category I include foreign central banks and sovereign wealth funds, while category II include pension funds.

“With the proposed amendment, the CBDT circular would be null and void,” said Riaz Thingna, director, Grant Thornton Advisory. The provisions will continue to apply to category III FPIs, which include largely individuals and family offices.

The budget has proposed to amend the section 115BBDA to provide that this section shall be applicable to all resident persons other than a domestic company, a fund or institution or trust. Under the existing provisions, individuals, Hindu undivided family or a firm, resident in India, have to pay tax at the rate of 10 per cent on dividend income exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Buoyed by the success of the further fund offer (FFO) of its Central Public Sector Enterprise Exchange Traded Fund (CPSE ETF), the government will look to launch a CPSE ETF with a new basket of companies in the financial year 2017-18. “Government will put in place a revised mechanism and procedure to ensure time bound listing of identified CPSEs on stock exchanges,” the Budget document stated.

So far, there have been two tranches of ETFs from the government. The recent CPSE further fund offer (FFO) managed by Reliance Nippon was oversubscribed 2.3 times as it witnessed applications worth over Rs 13,000 crore against the issue size of Rs 6,000 crore.

Further, with an aim to continue divesting stakes in state-owned companies, the government said it wants to list railway public sector enterprises such as IRCTC, IRFC and IRCON on the stock exchanges. IRCTC is an online rail ticket booking firm. IRFC is a dedicated financing arm of the ministry of railways, while IRCON is a specialised constructions organisation covering the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure sector.

The Budget has proposed to phase out tax benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on investments under the Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme (RGESS), which provides for tax benefits under section 80CCG of the IT-Act.

The government issued a clarification with respect to the merger of schemes. The Budget proposes to take into consideration the holding period of the units held in the erstwhile schemes for taxation purposes. Further, the cost of acquisition of the units in the consolidated plan will be the cost of units in the merged plan. The amendments will come into effect from April 1, 2017, and will be applicable in the assessment year 2017-18.

The government in 2016 had provided tax neutrality to the transfer of units in a consolidating plan of schemes. However, the holding period remained a grey area. The clarification is expected to boost scheme mergers.

The government has eased the selection process for members of the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) by revoking a rule that bars officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sitting as members at the SAT. At present, officials are not allowed to become SAT members on grounds of conflict of interest.

However, there is no such bar on officials of other regulators like the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA).



With inputs from Pavan Burugula, Shrimi Choudhary and Chandan