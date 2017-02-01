Budget 2017: Partial withdrawal from NPS not to be taxed

The government has clarified in the Budget that no will be levied on partial not exceeding 25% of from the (NPS). It has also taken steps to bring about parity between and in the matter of deduction enjoyed on to NPS.

"Earlier, there was no clarity on how withdrawals made during the accumulation phase would be taxed. Now, the government has said there will be no on of up to 25% of contribution," says Manoj Nagpal, chief executive officer, Outlook Asia Capital.

Withdrawals from NPS can be done at the time of retirement (60 years). is also permitted during the accumulation phase in some circumstances: illness, child's marriage or education, house construction, etc.

The point to be noted is that 25% is permitted not on corpus but on contribution. Suppose you have invested Rs 5 lakh in NPS so far. That is your to the scheme. Assume that after a few years the Rs 5 lakh grows into Rs 10 lakh. The latter is your total corpus in the scheme. If you wish to withdraw, you will only be allowed to withdraw up to 25% of contribution, in this case, 25% of Rs 5 lakh, or Rs 1.25 lakh.

Another change that has been made is regarding rationalisation of deduction under Section 80CCD. It is proposed to amend this section and allow individuals who are not to contribute up to 20% of gross total income, up from 10%.

The 80CCD deduction is part of the Section 80C limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. Two types of people are part of NPS: salaried and self-employed. Suppose that a salaried person joins NPS offered by his employer. The employee can contribute up to 10% of his salary, and the employer can also contribute 10%. The employee's enjoys deduction under Section 80C. On the employer's of 10% too the employee enjoys deduction, which is over and above the Section 80C limit. Thus, the employee can enjoy deduction on NPS up to 20% of his salary.

For a person, the limit up to which he could enjoy deduction was 10% of his gross total income. Now the limit has been raised to 20%. "Basically, the step is aimed at bringing about parity between and the self-employed," says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group.