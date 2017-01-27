Budget 2017: What may be in store for Adani Ports stock

A look at how the stock has moved in the past year and what it may get from Budget 2017

Every year, the extension of tax sops for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and its infrastructure business has kept Adani Ports’ stock busy prior to the Budget day. While SEZ doesn’t contribute much to the company’s revenue, withdrawal of exemption is viewed as a dampener to its earnings. Current Budget: There is hope that the tax breaks for SEZs could be expanded, given the government’s intention to push infrastructure spending and promote its ‘Make in India’ campaign. This is keeping the stock elevated. The Street is also expecting ...

BS Research Bureau