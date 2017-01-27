Budget 2017: What may be in store for BHEL stock

A look at how the stock has moved in the past year and what it may get from Budget 2017

With project execution and order flows for BHEL under pressure, expectations remained high last year. They are still high for the power sector, keeping traders excited. Measures to boost the transmission and distribution segment, allocations to integrated power development schemes and additional depreciation on new transmission equipment were announced last year. Outlay for renewable energy was also increased. Current Budget: Expectations have built up further, as measures to improve the health of state distribution companies (SEBs) are critical. Unless SEBs’ ...

BS Research Bureau