Budget 2017: What may be in store for GMR Infrastructure stock

With interest in roads, airports and power, Street expectations are typically higher for GMR, leading to pre- and post-Budget volatility in the stock. The government had increased plan outlay by 49 per cent in 2016-17, as it announced plans for 10,000 km of national highway orders and 50,000 km of state highway upgradation. Incentives to the power sector by way of improved coal availability, gas power subsidy and distribution incentives did come but coal cess was a dampener. Current Budget: Higher infra spends should help GMR, which is under pressure. Measures to improve power ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?