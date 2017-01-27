Budget 2017: What may be in store for Mahindra & Mahindra Finance stock

A look at how the stock has moved in the past year and what it may get from Budget 2017

A look at how the stock has moved in the past year and what it may get from Budget 2017

The Budget usually has some goodies for the rural population through direct transfers or otherwise. Either way, it is good for companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, which draws 60 per cent of its revenue from rural India. Incentives for farmers and agriculturalists have also helped the company revive its rural business. Current Budget: Given the aftermath of demonetisation, there is a strong hope that this Budget would have measures which would leave more cash with those in rural and semi-rural areas. A measure of this nature is seen as crucial to ...

BS Research Bureau