Budget 2017 wishlist: Expectations from the automobile sector

- Introduce incentives for scrappage of old cars
- The proposed GST legislation, from July 1, is expected to rationalise and simplify the tax structure for the automobile industry, inter alia, by subsuming multiple levies and rationalising tax rates. The tax structure proposed in the Budget should ideally be a precursor to the forthcoming GST tax structure, enabling the industry with adequate time to prepare itself
- A Budget which focuses on boosting rural consumption, demand and lower interest rates, would augur well
- The automobile industry is one of the most heavily taxed industries in India. The GST regime is expected to subsume multiple taxes and have a simpler tax structure vis-a-vis the present one. The Union Budget should ideally be a precursor to such a simplified tax regime
- A well regulated incentive scheme for scrappage of old cars would undoubtedly have certain benefits. However, a careful evaluation needs to be done prior to introduction. The Budget should overall seek to announce tax measures and policies which boost the consumption in the economy and facilitate a low interest rate regime. This would certainly have a positive impact on the industry
