Budget 2017 wishlist: Expectations from the healthcare sector

- Need for introducing universal health care coverage with due weightage to quality of care delivered
- Growing burden of non-communicable disease
- Viable reimbursement models for the private sector
- Ensure GST is not applicable to health care services
- Health care services to be exempt under the new GST regimen. This will ensure greater accessibility to care and catalyse the growth of the industry
- Instituting a health care savings fund for all salaried employees similar to the PF scheme which would be tax deductible
- No GST on health insurance premiums to help better penetration
- Allowing a separate deduction for preventive health checks of Rs 10,000 per family. This will ensure early detection and treatment of disease
