Budget 2018: A significant step forward, says ICICI Lombard's Dasgupta

The Union 2018 was announced amid the backdrop of path-breaking measures like demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) last year. The announcements made in the indicate that the government has rightly focused on targeting the key enabling areas of agriculture, education, health, and power and women empowerment. Further, it has shown fiscal prudence by limiting the fiscal slippage from the target set earlier.



One of the key areas that policy makers have rightly focused on is in terms of providing health cover to our citizens. The launch of the National Health Protection Scheme is a significant step forward from the mass health schemes launched in the past. By providing a health cover of Rs 500,000 per family, it takes into account the on-ground reality in terms of rising cost of medical inflation and the need to adequately cover Indians from health-related hazards.





Bhargav Dasgupta MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard