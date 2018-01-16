JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

GST Council meet on Jan 18; discussion on real estate inclusion key agenda

GST Council considering single-stage filing to ease procedure
Business Standard

Budget 2018: Disincentivise cigarette smuggling through tax policy

FAIFA said seizure of smuggled cigarettes has doubled in the last two years indicating the increase in smuggling

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Budget 2018
A shopkeeper selling cigarettes waits in his store at a market in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters

Ahead of the budget, farmers body FAIFA today asked the government to have a taxation policy that curbs cigarette smuggling, saying Indian tobacco growers are suffering due to it.

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), claiming to represent farmers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat among others, said steep increase in tobacco taxation in the recent past led to growth of smuggling of cigarettes in the country.

"We appeal to the government to have a taxation policy, that disincentivises cigarette smuggling," FAIFA General Secretary Murali Babu said in a statement.

FAIFA said seizure of smuggled cigarettes has doubled in the last two years indicating the increase in smuggling.

With the smuggled products cheaper, there has been a shift in consumption which affected Indian tobacco farmers adversely as the smuggled cigarettes do not use Indian tobacco, it added.

This has resulted in drop in earnings of Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco farmers which have shrunk cumulatively by more than Rs 3,300 crore since 2013-14, FAIFA claimed.

Babu said India has a huge and wide-spread dependence on the tobacco crop for livelihood.

"The socio-economic importance of tobacco and its employment-generation capacity should not be overlooked while framing tobacco taxation and regulatory policies in India," he added.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements