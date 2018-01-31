Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley should grant industry status to retail sector

Budget 2018 should be a game changer for the retail sector and we expect to grant the much-needed industry status to the sector this year.



“The Retail sector is a significant contributor to the which has the potential to generate twice as many jobs as compared to what it does currently. But it should get impetus from the government to create an ecosystem backed by favorable regulations and strong domestic R&D. With the current government’s continuous endeavor to correct the financial structure of the country, it is the best time to grant industry status to the retail sector as this will provide the sector with easier access to the finance and attract more investments.



We expect finance minister to consider simplification of GST procedures along with lowering of taxes and announcement of initiatives that can stimulate domestic manufacturing.



Consumer appliances like mixer grinders and juicers are no longer considered luxury. Such consumer appliances need to be made more affordable to the consumers and be put in a lower tax bracket from 28 percent to 18 percent.” He added.

The author is MD of Wonderchef Home Appliances



