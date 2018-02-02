Budget 2018 Impact: 26 of 50 midcap stocks on NSE close in the negative

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented Union Budget
2018-19 in Parliament. This was his fifth and the Narendra Modi government’s last full Budget
before heading into the 2019 general elections. Some of the market-related measured announced by Jaitley in his Budget
impacted the Indian equity markets.
This EY analysis looks at the announcements in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget
2018-19 that might have impacted each of the NSE’s Nifty50 stocks:
RELIANCE POWER
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
CENTURY TEXTILES
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Package of Rs 7,148 crores announced for textile sector
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
RELIANCE INFRA.
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· E-assessments to be made mandatory from April 2020
· Accumulated profits of amalgamating company to be considered for computing deemed dividend
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore from 4.94 lakh crore last year
· Increased focus on infrastructure sector will provide market opportunities
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
ENGINEERS INDIA
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· For the first time, budgetary expenditure allocated to EIL to the tune of 1,356 crores
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
GMR INFRA.
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· New initiatives in infrastructure sector to provide market opportunities
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore as against estimated expenditure of 4.94 lakh crore in 2017-18
· Duty rationalized on import of bricks, blocks, tiles and other ceramic
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
M R P L
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Budgetary expenditure decreased from 1,138 crores to 744 crores
TATA CHEMICALS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Boost to agriculture sector will provide market opportunities
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
INDRAPRASTHA GAS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· Free cooking gas programme increased to 8 crore poor families from 5 crore earlier
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
BHARAT FORGE
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore from 4.94 lakh crore last year
· Increased focus on infrastructure sector will provide market opportunities
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
· Increase in the BCD on majority of the auto components
CESC
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore from 4.94 lakh crore last year
· Rural electrification to provide opportunities
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
DALMIA BHARAT
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore from 4.94 lakh crore last year
· Increased focus on infrastructure sector will provide market opportunities
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
NBCC
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore from 4.94 lakh crore last year
· Increased focus on infrastructure sector will provide market opportunities
· Duty rationalized on import of bricks, blocks, tiles and other ceramic
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
ADANI POWER
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
JINDAL STEEL
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· Budgetary expenditure on infrastructure increased to 5.97 lakh crore from 4.94 lakh crore last year
· Increased focus on infrastructure sector will provide market opportunities
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
Castrol India
· Increase in the effective duty due to introduction of social welfare surcharge
IRB INFRA.DEVL.
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· 80JJAA provisions rationalised to give benefit to new employees subject to condition
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· No adjustment in respect of transactions in immovable property where Circle Rate value does not exceed 5 percent of consideration
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Government to raise equity from market for mature road assets
· Use innovative monetizing structures like Toll Operate & Transfer and InvITs
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
FEDERAL BANK
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
· Bank recapitalisation program launched with bonds of INR 80,000 crores to pave the way for public sector banks to lend additional credit of INR 5 lakh crore.
IDFC Bank Ltd.
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
· Bank recapitalisation program launched with bonds of INR 80,000 crores to pave the way for public sector banks to lend additional credit of INR 5 lakh crore.
RBL BANK
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
MUTHOOT FINANCE
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
· Gold monetization scheme to be revamped to enable people to open hassle free gold deposit account
BANK OF INDIA
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established.
· Bank recapitalisation program launched with bonds of INR 80,000 crores to pave the way for public sector banks to lend additional credit of INR 5 lakh crore.
IDBI BANK
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
· Bank recapitalisation program launched with bonds of INR 80,000 crores to pave the way for public sector banks to lend additional credit of INR 5 lakh crore.
UNION BANK (I)
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
· Bank recapitalisation program launched with bonds of INR 80,000 crores to pave the way for public sector banks to lend additional credit of INR 5 lakh crore.
CANARA BANK
· Increase in Education cess from 3% to 4%
· Tax on Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs. 1 lakh at the rate of 10%, without allowing indexation
· Compensation on termination or modification of terms and conditions of contract to be taxable as business income or income from other sources
· Transaction in respect of trading of agricultural commodity on recognised stock exchange to be treated as non – speculative transaction
· SEBI to consider mandating large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the bond market.
· Amendment in the Indian Stamp Act with respect to stamp duty regime on financial securities transaction.
· Unified authority for regulating all financial service in IFSC to be established
· Bank recapitalisation program launched with bonds of INR 80,000 crores to pave the way for public sector banks to lend additional credit of INR 5 lakh crore.
Strides Shasun
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract taxable as business income
· Introduction of World’s largest government funded health care titled “National Health Protection Scheme” to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
· Allocation of INR 1200 crore for the National Health Policy 2017.
· Setting up of 24 new Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country.
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
BIOCON
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract taxable as business income
· Introduction of World’s largest government funded health care titled “National Health Protection Scheme” to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
· Allocation of INR 1200 crore for the National Health Policy 2017.
· Setting up of 24 new Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country.
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
PC JEWELLER
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Comprehensive Gold Policy to be formulated by the Government to consider Gold as a separate asset class
· Consumer friendly and trade efficient Gold Exchanges to be set-up
· Gold monetization schemes to be revamped
· BCD rate on Imitation jewellery increased from 15% to 20%
· BCD rate on specified precious stones increased from 2.5 to 5%
· Social welfare surcharge of 3% on gold and silver
TVS MOTOR
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· BCD on specified parts & accessories of motor cycles increased to 15%
· BCD on CKD/CBU imports of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles increased from 20% to 25%
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
Exide Industries
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· BCD on specified lithium-ion batteries increased from 10% to 20%, effective BCD rate remains unchanged
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
Godrej industries
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Renewed focus on rural wages and jobs growth likely to spur growth for consumer packaged goods companies
· BCD rate on specified furniture products increased from 10% to 20%
· BCD rate on perfume and specified beauty products increased from 10 to 20%
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
UNITED BREWERIES
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Renewed focus on rural wages and jobs growth likely to spur growth for consumer packaged goods companies
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
Tata Global
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Renewed focus on rural wages and jobs growth likely to spur growth
· BCD rate on orange fruit juice increased from 30% to 35%
· BCD rate on cranberry juice increased from 10% to 50%
· BCD rate on fruit juices and vegetable juices increased from 30% to 50%
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
APOLLO HOSPITALS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Introduction of World’s largest government funded health care titled “National Health Protection Scheme” to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
· Allocation of INR 1200 crore for the National Health Policy 2017.
· Setting up of 24 new Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country.
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
APOLLO TYRES
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· BCD on truck and bus radial tyres increased from 10 % to 15%
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
BERGER PAINTS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Renewed focus on rural wages and jobs growth likely to spur growth
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
VOLTAS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· BCD on LCD, LED, OLED panels and on specified parts increased to 15%
· BCD on specified parts for manufacture of LCD, LED TV panels increased to 10%
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
AJANTA PHARMA
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Introduction of World’s largest government funded health care titled “National Health Protection Scheme” to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
· Allocation of INR 1200 crore for the National Health Policy 2017.
· Setting up of 24 new Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country.
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
AMARA RAJA BATTERIES
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· BCD on specified parts & accessories of motor vehicles, motor cars and motor cycles increased to 15%
· BCD on specified lithium-ion batteries increased from 10% to 20%, effective BCD rate remains unchanged
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
DIVI’S LABS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Any capital/ revenue compensation receivable towards termination/modification of business contract shall be taxable as business income
· Introduction of World’s largest government funded health care titled “National Health Protection Scheme” to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
· Allocation of INR 1200 crore for the National Health Policy 2017.
· Setting up of 24 new Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals by upgrading existing district hospitals in the country.
· Additional Health and Wellness Centres to be established.
· Increase in effective duty due to introduction of Social welfare surcharge
DISH TV
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
MINDTREE
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· Budget
allocation doubled on digital India program to INR 3073 crores in 2018-19
· Initiation of national program to direct efforts in Artificial Intelligence
· Increased focus on cyber physical systems to support Artificial Intelligence, robotics, digital manufacturing, big data analytics and IOT
ADANI ENTERPRISES
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Chapter VI-A deduction denied in case of belated return
· Profits from service contracts to be computed on percentage completion method
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
· BCD exempted on specified solar tempered glass for manufacture of solar cells, panels and modules
ARVIND LTD
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Tax neutral transfers between holding and its subsidiaries excluded from the scope of ‘income from other sources’
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
· Total outlay of INR 7148 crore has been proposed for the textile sector in 2018-19
SRF
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Tax neutral transfers between holding and its subsidiaries excluded from the scope of ‘income from other sources’
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· BCD levied at 5% on preform of silica for use in the manufacture of telecommunication cables
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
· Total outlay of INR 10000 crore has been proposed for creation and augmentation of Telecom infrastructure in 2018-19
PAGE INDUSTRIES
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· Tax neutral transfers between holding and its subsidiaries excluded from the scope of ‘income from
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
· Total outlay of INR 7148 crore has been proposed for the textile sector in 2018-19
TATA COMM
· Rationalization of additional deduction of 30% on new employees
· Existing secondary and higher education cess of 3% increased to 4%
· Deemed dividend under section 2(22)(e) to attract dividend distribution tax@ 30%
· Long term capital gains tax @10% introduced on sale of listed shares
· Legislative amendments to align the provisions of Income tax with Income computation and Disclosure Standards
· BCD levied at 5% on preform of silica for use in the manufacture of telecommunication cables
· Increase in the effective duty due to Introduction of social welfare surcharge
· Total outlay of INR 10000 crore has been proposed for creation and augmentation of Telecom infrastructure in 2018-19
Disclaimer: The data have been provided by EY. Neither EY nor Business Standard is liable for any action taken on the basis of this data
