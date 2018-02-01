You are here: Home » Budget » News » Markets

Budget 2018: Agri credit target for FY19 up 10% at Rs 11 trillion, says FM

Union Budget 2018 shows Modi govt could be preparing for early elections
Business Standard

Budget 2018: IT stocks mixed after FM's digital push in education sector

TCS (up 1.27%), HCL Technologies (up 0.6%), Persistent Systems (up 0.06%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.03%) edged higher

Capital Market 

Arun Jaitley holding his budget briefcase as he arrives in Parliament on budget day. Photo: Reuters
Arun Jaitley holding his budget briefcase as he arrives in Parliament on budget day. Photo: Reuters

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget of 2018 on Thursday. 

IT stocks traded mixed at 11:58 IST on BSE after the finance minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech said that technology will be the biggest driver in improving the quality of education.

TCS (up 1.27%), HCL Technologies (up 0.6%), Persistent Systems (up 0.06%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.03%) edged higher. Infosys (down 1.42%), Wipro (down 0.13%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.06%) edged lower.

ALSO READ: Budget 2018: Exports are likely to expand by 15% in FY18, says FM

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.11 points or 0.38% at 36,100.13.

Jaitley, in his Budget speech for FY 2019, said that the government proposes to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board.

 
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements