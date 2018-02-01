Budget 2018: Kejriwal slams 'step-motherly treatment' towards Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday said that he was disappointed with the Union and the BJP-led central has continued its "step-motherly treatment" to the city-state.

"I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for the national capital. Am disappointed that Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister also termed the as "disappointing", saying that the has been treating people in Delhi as second-grade citizens.

In a series of tweets, he expressed his displeasure over the in matters ranging from the absence of plans to regularise unauthorised colonies, to not allocating electric buses to reduce air pollution in the city.

Stressing land in Delhi comes under the central government, he said there still "no plans announced to regularise unauthorised colonies or give more land to Delhi to build clinics, schools, hospitals and bus depots".

"Delhi police comes under Centre. Yet no plans or schemes announced to tackle crime and issues of women safety that have made Delhi the crime capital of India. Highly disappointing," read another tweet.

"Not a single extra rupee increased in Delhi's share in Central taxes since 2001-02, stays at Rs 3.25 billion. No other part of India gets such treatment. at Center continues to treat Delhi residents as second-grade citizens," Sisodia said.