Budget 2018: Larger institutional financing possible for animal husbandry

To boost agricultural incomes and push for modernised processing, the Union 2018-19 could expand the institutional financing mechanism for the sector.

A key official said this could be done through creating dedicated funds in rural-centric banks such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), and the money could then be channelled for expanding and modernising processing units and creating storage.

The dedicated funds are likely to focus on fisheries, poultry, and other This will also be for dairy and supplement what was announced in the previous

In the 2017-18 Budget, the government had announced a dedicated fund of Rs 80.04 billion in for the dairy sector called the (DIDF). According to guidelines approved by the Union Cabinet, will give this amount as loan to the (NDDB) and National Dairy Development Cooperation (NCDC) at around 6 per cent interest per annum for further lending to eligible borrowers at 6.5 per cent interest per annum.

Sources: NDDB and government sources The fund’s kitty as approved by the is over Rs 108.80 billion after adding Rs 20.01 billion as end borrowers’ contribution, Rs 120 million as the NDDB or NCDC’s share, and Rs 8.64 billion as the Department of Animal Husbandry’s contribution as interest subvention.

According to the plan, will disburse Rs 20.04 billion, Rs 30.06 billion, and Rs 29.94 billion during 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, respectively, to dairy cooperatives and eligible applicants. The fund will be used for setting up an efficient procurement system by creating chilling infrastructure, installing electronic adulteration testing equipment, and creating, modernising, or expanding the processing infrastructure, and for value-added products like ghee and butter in unions and producer firms.

Of this, the first tranche of funds amounting to more than Rs 5 billion is expected to be released this month for expanding processing capacities.

Through this route, the government hopes around 9.5 million farmers in about 50,000 villages will benefit over the next 10 years while an additional processing capacity of 12.6 million litres per day will be created.

The government aims to create 40,000 direct and more than 200,000 indirect through this. India is the world’s largest producer with almost a 20 per cent share of world output but its share in global trade is less than 1 per cent.