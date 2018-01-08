Budget 2018: Larger tax breaks for health insurance premiums on cards

Health insurance premiums could get larger tax breaks, as the finance ministry has asked the apex body of general insurance firms to examine the proposal for the Budget 2018-19. The government is willing to consider the demand, since health insurance costs have moved centre stage in the policy circles.

The Narendra Modi-led government is pushing for insurance-based healthcare. While the governments at the states and the Centre subsidised a large percentage of premium for people below the poverty line, costs spike for those above it. Under the National Health Policy 2017, ...