Budget 2018 like big summer blockbuster for markets, says comic Sorabh Pant

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?

Sensex and Nifty don't seem to think so — but, I'm sure they'll correct themselves soon. The main thing is that the Budget is like the big summer blockbuster for the markets. Except Star Wars (GST) already released, Arun Jaitley must feel like Akshay Kumar — to find Padman overwhelmed by Padmaavat.

What is the best thing about the Budget?

It's going to cost a bit extra to invest than to be an MSME. So, start your own MSME — get the tax cut of 5 per cent — to invest in your own company. The extra tax you pay comes back via the reduction. Then claim Rs 40,000, per employee. If you cross Rs 2.5 billion — split into two MSMEs and move to Cayman Islands.

And the worst?

There was no announcement on tax on beedi. I feel bad for business journalists because they all have that one joke on beedi: "Hey, tax on petrol is up but, that's OK — smoke a beedi and you're actually saving money by dying earlier and not driving.”

Will the budget fetch gains to the Modi government?

We'll only really known in April, 2019 — if this budget was authored by Arun Jaitley or Amit Shah.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 21:07 IST

