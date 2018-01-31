You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018 may broaden Ujjwala to light up rural housing scheme too
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MOS For Finance P Radhkrishnan', MOS For Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, and with the full Budget Team while giving final touches to the Union Budget 2018-19 in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
The target Jaitley had previously set out was to lower the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of the GDP in the current financial year and to 3% in 2018-19, the Budget for which he would present in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.   Jaitley has to stick to the roadmap of narrowing one of Asia's largest budget deficits, as failing which, India may fall on the wrong side of global investors and credit rating agencies which had late last year handed out a rare sovereign upgrade. Scrapping the colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February, Jaitley had for the first time presented the annual accounts on February 1 last year. The Budget presentation was advanced by a month to ensure that proposals take effect from April 1, the beginning of the new financial year. In the first eight months of 2017-18, fiscal deficit reached 112% of the target, stoking fears of a fiscal slippage. The shortfall was largely due to reduced dividends from government companies, which the government looks to bridge through stake sale in state-owned firms like HPCL. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian earlier this week stating that a pause in the fiscal consolidation plan can't be ruled out while Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar saying the government is likely to stick to the target. Some kind of incentives to boost exports of certain sectors may be announced while there may be announcements for start-ups as well as for promoting entrepreneurship.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Budget for financial year 2018-19 on Thursday. In the last Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left the income tax slabs unchanged but gave a marginal relief to the small taxpayer, in the form of reduction in the rate from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for individuals having an annual income between Rs 250,000 to Rs 500,000.

This year too, taxpayers are waiting anxiously to know whether the government will, in Budget 2018, tweak income tax slabs and rates to bring down the burden on individuals.


Jaitley will tomorrow present the current NDA government's fifth and arguably his toughest Budget yet as he seeks to address agriculture distress, create jobs and boost growth while at the same time stick to fiscal prudence.

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 22:07 IST

