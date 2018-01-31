The target Jaitley had previously set out was to lower the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of the GDP in the current financial year and to 3% in 2018-19, the Budget for which he would present in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Jaitley has to stick to the roadmap of narrowing one of Asia's largest budget deficits, as failing which, India may fall on the wrong side of global investors and credit rating agencies which had late last year handed out a rare sovereign upgrade. Scrapping the colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February, Jaitley had for the first time presented the annual accounts on February 1 last year. The Budget presentation was advanced by a month to ensure that proposals take effect from April 1, the beginning of the new financial year. In the first eight months of 2017-18, fiscal deficit reached 112% of the target, stoking fears of a fiscal slippage. The shortfall was largely due to reduced dividends from government companies, which the government looks to bridge through stake sale in state-owned firms like HPCL. Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian earlier this week stating that a pause in the fiscal consolidation plan can't be ruled out while Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar saying the government is likely to stick to the target. Some kind of incentives to boost exports of certain sectors may be announced while there may be announcements for start-ups as well as for promoting entrepreneurship.