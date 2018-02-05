Budget 2018: LTCG imposed to check tax base erosion, boost mfg, says govt

As stock prices continued to take a beating, the government on Monday gave detailed reasons for taxing long-term capital gains made out of selling shares, saying exempting such income from was inherently biased against and encouraged diversion of investment to financial assets.



In Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), it said the for 2018-19 provides for taxing Rs 100,000 and above of Long- Term Capital Gains arising from the sale of shares held for over one year at a concessional rate of 10 per cent.



Prior to this, long-term capital gains arising from the transfer of long-term capital assets, being equity shares of a company or a unit of equity oriented fund or a unit of business trust, was exempt from income- under clause (38) of section 10 of the Act.



However, transactions in such long-term capital assets are liable to securities transaction (STT).



"This regime is inherently biased against and has encouraged diversion of investment to financial assets.



"It has also led to significant erosion in the base resulting in revenue loss. The problem has been further compounded by abusive use of arbitrage opportunities created by these exemptions," the FAQs stated.



The exemption has now been withdrawn to minimise economic distortions and curb erosion of base, it added.