Budget 2018 measures will revive economy, says Bose Krishnamachari

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?

I have always first and foremost believed in the strength, resilience and ingenuity of the Indian people and our ability to weather micro and macro economic shocks to the system. Although, the government of the day is ultimately in charge, it's we the people that can collectively revive our prospects.

What is the best thing about the Budget?

The Budget this year prioritises education and healthcare for the most disadvantaged in our society. As Amartya Sen advocated, we need a healthy and educated society to realise our full potential

And the worst?

Again, this year no provision is made towards culture-building and the arts, this is a massive oversight that will cost us dearly in the future.

Will the Budget fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?

I am not a political or financial analyst, however, I do believe in the wisdom and efficacy of the Indian people to decide for themselves.

Bose Krishnamachari, President, Kochi Biennale Foundation
