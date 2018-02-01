Budget 2018 makes life more expensive. Full list of what's costlier

Cellphones, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear are among the several items that will become costlier after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on them in Union 2018-19.

However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items.

Here is a list of items which will become more expensive and cheaper in the coming days