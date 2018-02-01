Budget 2018 makes life more expensive. Full list of what's costlier

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Individual

Cellphones, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear are among the several items that will become costlier after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on them in Union Budget 2018-19.

However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items.


Here is a list of items which will become more expensive and cheaper in the coming days

WHAT BECOMES CHEAP

* Imported Hearing aids
* Raw cashew nuts 
* Solar tempered glass 
* Imported Ball screws used in electronics 
* Linear motion guides used in equipment


WHAT'S MORE EXPENSIVE
*Mobile phones 
* Perfumes and deodrants
* Cars
* Packaged fruit juices 
* Silver 
* Gold 
* Dental fixtures 
* Radial tyres for heavy vehicles
 * Silk Fabrics 
* Sunglasses 
* Motorcycles 
* Footwear 
* Coloured gemstones 
* Diamonds 
* Imitation jewellery 
* Smart watches/wearable devices 
* LCD/ LED TV panels 
* Furniture 
* Mattresses 
* Lamps 
* Wrist watches, 
* Toys 
* Video game consoles 
* Sports equipment
* Cigarette and other lighters, candles 
* Kites 
* Edible/vegetable oils 
