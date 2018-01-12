Less than a month before would present 2018, the Narendra Modi-led government’s final full in the present term, there was a mixed bag of good and bad news for the central government in the form of two sets of economic indicators released on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi).



Industrial activity in the country, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), brought some cheer, rising to a 25-month high of 8.4 per cent in November from 2.2 per cent the previous month. However, the pain for the common man continued, with the rate of retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), going past the 5 per cent mark to stand at a 17-month high of 5.2 per cent in December -- mainly on account of high food prices -- compared with a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent the previous month. Annual retail food rose 4.96 percent in December from 4.35 percent in the previous month.



In October, growth in had declined by almost half to a three-month low of 2.2 per cent, despite it being a festival month, from 4.1 per cent the previous month. This was seen as an indication that the restocking after the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out had not given a boost to



A high rate of in November seemed to have justified the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) stance of a status quo in its monetary policy review earlier last month. Retail breached the central bank's medium-term target for the second straight month in December which could intensify pressure for RBI to raise policy rates in the next few months. RBI had projected to be in the range of 4.3-4.7 per cent in the second half of the year. The RBI holds its next policy review on Feb. 7



Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted December's consumer rate would climb to 5.10 percent, the highest since July 2016, from 4.88 percent in November.









Sunil Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings, said the RBI was unlikely to change its policy stance soon.

"If the pressure continues beyond this level, one can expect the central bank to change its policy stance to hawkish," he said. Rising amid firm global crude oil prices is a major worry for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his last full-year budget, due on Feb. 1, as he hopes to win a second term in 2019.

Analysts said any sharp rise in state spending in the that fuels could force the central bank to raise rates earlier than expected. The U.S. central bank is forecasting three rate hikes for 2018. It raised rates three times last year.

While the world's seventh largest is expected to grow at 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March, a continued rise in from 1.46 percent in June, the lowest on record since 2012, has alarmed policymakers in New Delhi.

Crude prices have rallied, sending Brent crude above $70 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since December 2014, a worry that India imports most of its energy needs.

Despite a cut in taxes, retail petrol prices have risen 5.6 percent and diesel by 9 percent since June in the Indian capital.

RBI, which has a medium-term target of 4 per cent, has raised its estimate to 4.3-4.7 percent for the six months through March. But some analysts feel could overshoot its estimates.