You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Shah hails Budget 2018, says schemes give new wings to aspirations of poor

Budget 2018: Rs 44.6 bn allocated for buying two aircraft for VVIP ops
Business Standard

Budget 2018: Of each rupee in govt kitty, 19 paise are from borrowing

According to Budget 2018-19, 70 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes for every rupee earned

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley with the Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla arrives at Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2018-19, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley with the Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla arrives at Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2018-19, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI

For every rupee in the government coffer, 19 paise will come from market borrowing and other liabilities in 2018-19, even as it will spent 18 paise towards interest payment.

According to the Budget 2018-19 presented in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 70 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes for every rupee earned.

On the expenditure side, the biggest component is states' share of taxes and duties at 24 paise and interest payment of 18 paise.


Allocation towards defence has been kept unchanged 9 paise.

As the single largest source of revenue, the collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been pegged at 23 paise as a percentage of every rupee earned.

Similarly, tax mobilisation from corporation tax has been fixed at 19 paise.


Income tax mobilisation for the next fiscal has been kept at 16 paise. The government will earn 4 paise from custom in the next fiscal.

The government intends to earn 8 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, while it plans to mobilise 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements