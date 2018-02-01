-
ALSO READBudget bonanza: Govt likely to do away with dividend distribution tax Budget 2018: Unfair to judge me on demonetisation and GST only, says Modi Why Jaitley should not focus on growth numbers while preparing Budget 2018 Budget 2018: Know your savings if FM Jaitley changes tax exemption limit Indian Budget's misplaced priorities
-
Budget 2018 shocker for M&As: Entities to pay 20% DDT with retro effect?
FM Arun Jaitley's Union Budget 2018-19 has plugged tax loopholes on India Inc mergers
Dev Chatterjee Last Updated at February 1, 2018 20:46 IST
http://mybs.in/2VkTLXZ
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU