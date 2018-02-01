Budget 2018 shocker for M&As: Entities to pay 20% DDT with retro effect?

The has proposed to tax all and amalgamations in which a company with higher accumulated profits merged with a company with lower profits or made losses and reduced capital to avoid paying This step was necessitated as companies – mainly multinationals - announced in the last few years to escape liability of paying tax on distributed profits in India.





ALSO READ: Budget 2018 and investments: What the 10% tax means for equity mutual funds This step will impact all that were announced in the last few years and reduction of capital took place in the last one year, tax experts said.





ALSO READ: Budget 2018: The great balancing act by Jaitley on social and fiscal fronts “For the purpose of calculation of dividend under section 2(22) of the IT Act, accumulated profits shall also include the accumulated profits of the amalgamating company on the date of amalgamation. This has plugged the loophole wherein companies by following purchase method of accounting in amalgamations has not recorded reserves of the amalgamating company and avoided payment of on upstreaming cash to its shareholders,” says Jinesh Shah, Partner, Tax, Deal Advisory, KPMG in India.

According to a tax expert, many MNCs were resorting to this route to avoid paying and with the loophole plugged by the government, these companies would now end up paying at the rate of 20 per cent. “The government realised that it was losing a lot of revenue as a lot of companies were announcing amalgamations, and reduced capital just to avoid paying as the reserves came down. Now, the reserves will remain the same and tax has to be paid accordingly,” said a tax expert. This, however, will not impact the mega merger between Idea Cellular and Vodafone India Ltd as both companies are making losses, the tax expert clarified. This method was also prevalent among many holding companies and unlisted companies in which promoter was merging profit making entities with loss-making companies just to avoid paying