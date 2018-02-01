Budget 2018: PM fellowship for 1000 engineering grads for Ph.D at IIT, IISc

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget of 2018 on Thursday. Here is Jaitley's gift to education sector.



The government on Thursday announced a Prime Minister Fellowship scheme under which 1,000 B.Techs will be provided opportunity to pursue Ph.Ds in IITs and IISc.

"The government has ... launched a Prime Minister Research Fellows scheme this year.





"Under this scheme, we will identify 1,000 best B.Tech. students each year from premier institutions and provide them facilities to do Ph.Ds in the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science... The students will also be rewarded with a handsome fellowship amount," Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while presenting the Union

The government has also taken steps to "set up a specialised railway university in Vadodara" and "two new full fledged schools of planning and architecture".

"Additionally, 18 School of Planning and Architecture will be set up in IITs and NITs as autonomous schools," the Minister said.