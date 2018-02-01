Budget 2018: Rural focus a standout feature, says Dabur's Amit Burman

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Government

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?

Definitely. The Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 presses all the right buttons when it comes to fueling the rural and agrarian economy.

This coupled with the higher spending on healthcare and infrastructure sectors will go a long way in reviving the overall economy.

What is the best thing about the Budget?

The focus on rural economy is clearly the standout feature of this year's Budget. The initiatives and the increased allocation were much-needed and much-anticipated moves, and will help fuel demand in the hinterland.

And the worst?

The revision in the fiscal deficit target for the year 2018-19 to 3.3 per cent of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is an area of concern. This target was set at 3 per cent, earlier, in the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Will the Budget fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?

This is a populist Budget that seeks to boost consumerism across sectors. This should surely help the Narendra Modi government.
 
Amit Burman, Vice-Chairman, Dabur India
Vice-Chairman, Dabur India
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 20:54 IST

